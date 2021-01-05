Suspects sought in trailer theft

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released information Tuesday in reference to a stolen trailer. The public’s assistance is being sought to identify two male suspects in this case.

On October 14, 2020, BCSO deputies responded to a residence on Hwy. 231 in the Youngstown area. The victim reported the theft of a white, enclosed trailer, stating it was stolen from her yard. Later the same day, the trailer was located by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. It had been abandoned in Altha, Florida.

Although the trailer was recovered, the identity of the suspects is still unknown. BCSO Criminal Investigators were able to locate a video clip of the suspects stealing the trailer. The suspects drove a 1997-2003 white Ford F-150 (single cab). This vehicle is observed on video backing into the victim’s driveway on October 13, 2020. Once the truck comes to a stop, the passenger, a white male, 35 to 45 years of age, with tattoos on his torso, exits the truck and walks to the victim’s front door. After noticing the victim was not home, the passenger motions to the driver to back up to the victim’s trailer. The driver, also a white male, wearing a red hat and dark pants, exits the truck to see how much further he needs to back up to hook up to the victim’s trailer. Once the victim’s trailer is attached to the suspect’s truck, the two suspects get into the truck and drive away. The suspects are believed to have traveled north on Hwy 231 to the Altha, FL area.