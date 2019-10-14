Suspects arrested in PCB carjacking, stolen vehicle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two North Carolina residents are in the Bay County Jail after police say they held a woman at knifepoint after she offered to give them a ride and then stole a vehicle.

Police say a PCB woman offered to give 34-year-old Adam Horne and 30-year-old Rachel Price a ride near the Pier Park Walmart. During the car ride, police say Horne pulled out a knife and ordered the woman to drive them to a gas station to get gas before they were going to travel to Georgia.

Horne got preoccupied at the gas station and the woman left in her vehicle and after she had driven a distance away from the couple, she called 911 and police began searching for the couple.

Around the same time, PCB police say they received a call about a stolen vehicle in the same area. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office found the couple driving the stolen vehicle, and both were arrested without incident.

Horne is facing charges of kidnapping and armed robbery and Price is facing a charge of principal in the first degree to grand theft (auto).