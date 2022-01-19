Suspect surrenders in stabbing case

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of aggravated battery in a stabbing incident turned himself in Wednesday, Panama City Police said.

Leonard Jenkins

Leonard Earl Jenkins, 64, got into an altercation with the victim when the victim asked him and a woman to leave a home on E. 8th Court, police wrote in a news release. The altercation became physical and Jenkins pulled a “bladed weapon” and struck the victim twice, they added.

Jenkins left the area before police arrived but turned himself into the Bay County Jail.

He is charged with one count of aggravated battery.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City police investigating Trump flag burning

News 13 viewer's dog loves the Pledge of the Day

Local woman working to help grieving families with CuddleCots

News 13 This Morning TEEPA SNOW DEMENTIA SEMINAR

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/19/22

A busy roadway reopens for Panama City motorists and pedestrians

More Local News

Don't Miss