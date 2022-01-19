Suspect surrenders in stabbing case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of aggravated battery in a stabbing incident turned himself in Wednesday, Panama City Police said.

Leonard Jenkins

Leonard Earl Jenkins, 64, got into an altercation with the victim when the victim asked him and a woman to leave a home on E. 8th Court, police wrote in a news release. The altercation became physical and Jenkins pulled a “bladed weapon” and struck the victim twice, they added.

Jenkins left the area before police arrived but turned himself into the Bay County Jail.

He is charged with one count of aggravated battery.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.