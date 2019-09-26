Suspect of deadly shooting is arrested; not facing murder charges yet

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Colton Bryan reportedly fled the scene of a deadly shooting on Friday night in Freeport. Since then, authorities have been trying to find and arrest him; doing so on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office says they received an anonymous tip that led to Bryan’s arrest in Santa Rosa County.

Bryan is accused of shooting two men at a home on Four Mile Road, killing one and injuring the other.

“They knew each other. They had some interaction earlier in the day but to our knowledge, there was no relationship between them other than that,” Adkinson said.

Even though one man did lose his life, Adkinson says Bryan isn’t charged with murder at this time.

“Given the seriousness of the charges he’s arrested on, there’s really no need to rush. We just needed to have him in custody and from there we can take our time and make sure we answer all the questions and not rushing to judgment on these things. We want to make sure all the facts match up with the physical evidence, in this case, then if appropriate we’ll add additional charges,” Adkinson said.

He says currently, Bryan is charged with armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim’s identities may also never be formally released.

“At some point, we will but it’ll really be up to the family under Marcy’s Law. That’s kind of their place to advise from that standpoint,” Adkinson said.

Adkinson says he appreciates the assistance from all surrounding counties in the search, especially the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan will face a judge for his first appearance on Thursday morning in Santa Rosa County before being extradited back to Walton County.