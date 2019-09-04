Suspect in 2015 murder arrested

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police have announced an arrest in a 2015 murder case.

On January 19, 2015, police found 72-year-old David Tinsley dead and there was evidence indicating foul play.

Throughout the investigation, police say 56-year-old Jessie Jackson of Marianna was developed as a suspect. Jackson was charged August 30, 2019 with second degree murder related to Tinsley’s death.

Jackson is currently serving a sentence in Columbia Correctional Institute in Lake City, Florida on an unrelated charge.

The Marianna Police Department, the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement worked on the case.