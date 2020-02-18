Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities have released the name of the suspect in Saturday night’s officer involved shooting in Panama City.

In a police department release, officers say they responded to a disturbance on Highway 98 and Arthur Avenue.

While investigating, officers tried to make contact with a man now identified as Sonny James Floyd, 58, attempting to leave the area.

Officers say Floyd pulled out a concealed weapon..

According to authorities, officers attempted less than lethal force to stop him but it didn’t work, so an officer fired their weapon.

Floyd was shot once in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Florida Department of Law enforcement is taking over the investigation.