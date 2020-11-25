Suspect charged in Sneads burglary

SNEADS, Fla. (Sneads Police Department) — On 11/23/2020 Investigators from the Sneads Police Department arrived on scene of a burglary, which had taken place at The Body Shop in Sneads.

It was discovered that someone had completely ransacked the business and stolen over $2,500 worth of aftermarket stereo equipment, as well as other items of value from within the business.

Throughout the course of the investigation, William Edenfield was listed as a possible suspect to the burglary. Contact was made with Edenfield where he was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Later that day further information was gathered that linked Edenfield directly to the burglary.

On 11/24/2020 a warrant was obtained for the arrest of William Edenfield on burglary and theft charges. Edenfield was served the warrant while being housed at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Arrested: William Edenfield, 41yoa W/M, Marianna FL,

Charges: Burglary of a Structure, Burglary of a Vehicle, Grand Theft, Petit Theft