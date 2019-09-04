Suspect caught less than an hour after bank robbery

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly robbing a bank in Walton County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Brian Wardlow of DeFuniak Springs is accused of robbing $3,400 from the Trustmark Bank on U.S. 331 south in Freeport just before 3:30 p.m.

According the the Sheriff’s Office, Wardlow was caught less than an hour later near Highway 98 and County Road 395.

He has been charged with robbery, writing a threat to kill or injure, assault, and falsely reporting a bomb threat. He was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.