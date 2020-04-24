Suspect arrested in deadly FEMA trailer shooting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a FEMA trailer at the Bay County Fairgrounds.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning at Sherman Avenue in Cedar Grove.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a woman, identified as Rebecca Wages, 40, dead from a gunshot wound in her upper body.

The man who was found at the scene stated he had shot her was identified as Jason Bowen, 38, deputies.

After speaking with witnesses, and conducting multiple interviews with Bowen, investigators believe that Wages was angry about the power cord to her trailer being stolen.

She reportedly confronted a man at the door of his trailer about the stolen power cord to her trailer and demanded to speak to “Jay.”

The man stated she was carrying a stun gun/flashlight in one hand and that she used it to stun him.

After she allegedly stunned him, he told her the man she was looking for was visiting him and was inside the trailer.

Bowen was reported to be inside the trailer and when Wages entered the trailer, deputies say he shot her.

Authorities say that Bowen’s story has changed several times over multiple interviews. They say it is unclear at this time if Bowen was stunned by Wages or if he simply shot Wages when she entered the trailer.

“We’re in the process of continuing the investigation to determine exactly what happened. He does admit to having shot her. He does admit to having taken things from her in the past. They apparently have some sort of history and were in a confrontational mode at that point when she was shot,” explained Ruth Corley, Bay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

During investigation of the scene, a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun was found under Wages’ right thigh.

Bowen stated he used the handgun to shoot Wages, wiped his fingerprints off the gun, and put it near her body.

A search warrant was conducted at Bowen’s residence on Everitt Avenue where a power cord similar to the one that the victim accused Bowen of stealing from her trailer, was found inside his home.

Methamphetamine was also found inside his home.

Bowen is being charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence, trafficking in methamphetamine more than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia