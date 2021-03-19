Suspect arrested in Callaway shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County deputies have made an arrest in Tuesday night’s shooting in Callaway.

Deputies say just before midnight Tuesday evening, the victim was sitting in a vehicle with two other people when someone walked up behind the vehicle and shot the victim in both legs. The suspect then fled. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated and later released.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle and determined it belonged to Normando Brown, 18. On Thursday, Brown was located during a traffic stop. Deputies say during questioning, Brown admitted to firing shots at the victim.

Brown was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and driving with a license suspected or revoked.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather Evening Forecast for March 19th

Florida to vaccinate residents 50 and older starting Monday, DeSantis says

Damages from the early morning storm are seen across the panhandle

Parker interim fire chief

Parker Election Allegations

Multiple city projects involved in corruption scheme

More Local News

Don't Miss