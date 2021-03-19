Suspect arrested in Callaway shooting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County deputies have made an arrest in Tuesday night’s shooting in Callaway.

Deputies say just before midnight Tuesday evening, the victim was sitting in a vehicle with two other people when someone walked up behind the vehicle and shot the victim in both legs. The suspect then fled. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated and later released.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle and determined it belonged to Normando Brown, 18. On Thursday, Brown was located during a traffic stop. Deputies say during questioning, Brown admitted to firing shots at the victim.

Brown was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and driving with a license suspected or revoked.