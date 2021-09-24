Suspect arrested, charged with sexual assault

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Dothan man has been arrested and charged after an alleged sexual assualt that happened in the Campbellton area on September 12.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in the case knew the suspect, and the investigators were able to get information about the suspect from the victim.

The suspect was identified as Tyreques J. Choice. He reportedly admitted the offense to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

Choice was arrested and charged with sexual battery with a deadly Weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

