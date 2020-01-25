Supreme Court ruling impacting Bay County murder cases

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 70 inmates in Bay County are on death row but a decision by Florida’s Supreme Court could take five murderers off that list.

Back in 2016, it was deemed unconstitutional for a person to be sentenced to death if the jury was not unanimous.

That ruling by the Supreme Court forced prosecutors to open multiple cases in our area.

This week, Mark Poole of Polk County appeared before the highest court in the state.

Mark Poole

Poole was previously sentenced to death but appealed the ruling since the jury was not in full agreement.

The current justices on the Supreme Court upheld the original ruling, even with the change in 2016.

This decision is shaking up things in the 14th Judicial Circuit and putting five cases on hold.

“One of the things this case is not do is it did not tell us how to solve the problems it created,” said State Attorney Glenn Hess.

Hess says the process they’re in now is going to force his office to approach each case differently.

Johnny ‘Sketo’ Calhoun

“What will probably have to happen is we will have to re-evaluate the cases, set a status conference with the trial judge, have defense counsel and the prosecutor go and have the judge decide actually whether the five cases one by one require a continuation of the sentencing or if the record as it stood when the case was sentenced,” said Hess.

The cases Hess is referring to involve Roderick Orme, James Card, Matthew Caylor, Johnny Mack ‘Sketo’ Calhoun and Robert Bailey.

Roderick Orme

Bailey is the man who shot and killed Panama City Beach Police Officer, Kevin Kight in 2005.

Matthew Caylor

“The whole department and the city were part of his family at the time. Kevin was a great young guy and a unanimous decision doesn’t make any difference. If you’re guilty, you’re guilty. If you’re found guilty, you ought to pay the price for it,” said Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas.

Robert Bailey

Hess says while this adds a little confusion to his office, the worst part is forcing families to wait even longer for a decision.

“Losing a loved one is traumatic beyond my imagination. Having to go through the court system with the preservation of rights afforded to the murders, I couldn’t imagine being anything but frankly, it’s hell on earth.”

James Card

Hess says his office has already been in touch with the different defense counsels to see when and how they can get the cases closed once again.