SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Police arrested a man Tuesday night who they say is the suspect in two shootings within the past week.

Police responded to the 500 block of Everitt Avenue on November 15 and 19 regarding a shooting. They found the same victim shot on both days.

Ateon Montel Merriel is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.