Springfield Police investigating Thursday morning shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a home on East 2nd Street about 10 a.m.

Officers say a man and a woman got into an argument in the home before the woman pulled out a gun and shot at the man. The man then left the residence and met police at a nearby gas station.

After speaking with both subjects, police say they weren’t able to make arrests just yet.

“In this case, he could potentially be facing a battery charge. If the State Attorney’s Office decides this is not a stand your ground case, it’s not a castle doctrine case, if she wasn’t defending herself, she could potentially be looking at aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” said Springfield Police Assistant Chief, Russell Voyles.

The case has been turned over to the State Attorney’s Office for further review to decide what charges, if any, will be filed.

