Springfield man arrested for sexual battery

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man for reportedly attacking a pregnant woman.

Officers say they were called to Bay Medical Center on Tuesday to speak with the alleged victim. She told them Matthew Thicklin allegedly battered her with a two by four and sexually battered her.

Police made contact with Thicklin at his home and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a pregnant female and sexual battery.

He was taken to the Bay County Jail and is awaiting first appearance.