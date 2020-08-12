Southport man arrested on lewd and lascivious charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County pastor is facing charges of lewd and lascivious conduct against two children.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Blackerby, 53, of Southport has been charged with the crime after deputies say the victim took part in a Child Protection Team interview and disclosed the alleged inappropriate conduct by Blackerby when she was around 9 or 10 years old.

Deputies say the victim’s grandmother went to confront Blackerby about the alleged abuse which he denied, but the victim still “emphatically” claimed he had touched her inappropriately.

Another child also said Blackerby touched her inappropriately as well.

Blackerby was scheduled for his first appearance on Tuesday. Court records show he was arrested on Monday.