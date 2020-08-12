Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Southport man arrested on lewd and lascivious charges

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County pastor is facing charges of lewd and lascivious conduct against two children.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Blackerby, 53, of Southport has been charged with the crime after deputies say the victim took part in a Child Protection Team interview and disclosed the alleged inappropriate conduct by Blackerby when she was around 9 or 10 years old.

Deputies say the victim’s grandmother went to confront Blackerby about the alleged abuse which he denied, but the victim still “emphatically” claimed he had touched her inappropriately.

Another child also said Blackerby touched her inappropriately as well.

Blackerby was scheduled for his first appearance on Tuesday. Court records show he was arrested on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local teacher chosen for national STEM program

Marianna Mask Debate

Hamm speaks on documentary allegations

Design plans for Bay High Fine Arts Center approved

Bay District School staff will receive a cost of living stipend

14 Bay County employees donate plasma

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the