Southport man accused of attacking woman, threatening deputy

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — One man has been arrested after allegedly hurting a woman.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 37-year old Jason Housley Monday on battery and obstructing justice charges.

The victim told deputies Housley had been physical with her, including kicking her, punching her multiple times and throwing a chair at her. The victim also said Housley took her phone and threw it against the wall, breaking it.

He also threatened to burn the woman’s house down if she reported the incident to police, according to a report.

After being placed under arrest, deputies say Housley threatened to “get” the officer once released from jail.