HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN)– A suspect is in custody after police say a man with mental illnesses stabbed his mother to death early Monday evening.

According to Headland Police, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, officers responded to a home on Rock Creek Road in Headland after receiving a call from a man reporting his wife had been stabbed to death.

When police arrived, they found 70-year-old Annie McKay dead in the home, suffering multiple stab wounds.

HPD Chief Mark Jones says that McKay and her husband were outside in their yard before she went inside the house to make dinner. Nearly ten minutes later, the husband entered the home and found his wife dead.

According to police, multiple witnesses saw 39-year-old Alex McKay, the son of the victim, running from the scene of the crime.

Officials say McKay has a history of drug use and mental illness, and the family has had recurring problems with him in the past.

Police quickly located Alex McKay at his home on Martin Luther Drive in Headland and brought him in for questioning as a person of interest.

While McKay was still in custody, police served a search warrant at his home where officers say they found mental health medication, such as anti-psychotics, which were not being taken. Police were looking for the clothes he was wearing at the time of the murder.

After the warrant was served, McKay was arrested and charged with one count of murder.

The scene was active throughout the night as officials continue to investigate and search the home to see if any money was stolen.

Headland Police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and Dothan Police.

Headland Police also wanted to thank The Wiregrass Angel House for their assistance in working to clean up the scene.

Annie McKay and her husband have lived in the community for 40 years and they say the McKay’s were, “wonderful, great Christian people.”, said Headland Police Investigator J. W Knight.

