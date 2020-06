OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An off-duty law enforcement officer spotted four large bundles of marijuana while taking a walk with his family on the beach.

According to the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Twitter page, they appeared to have been in the water for quite some time.

It’s tweet said the officer found them on the evening of June 8 near Beach Access 6.

No additional information is known at this time.