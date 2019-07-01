Sneads man arrested for reportedly burning down his own home

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after authorities say he burned down his own home.

On June 25, the Jackson County Fire and Rescue say they requested the assistance of the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services, Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigation to investigate a structure fire on Salem Church Road in Grand Ridge.

During the investigation, authorities say no power services were connected to the home, no lightening was in the area at the time of the fire, and no other sources of heat were present. Due to these findings, authorities were able to rule out accidental causes and determined the fire was intentional.

Authorities say, through witness statements, they were able to determine Shelly Ray Simpson Jr. was living in the structure prior to Hurricane Michael.

A witness says they saw Simpson going into the structure and then leaving minutes before the fire started.

The incident report also says Simpson made statements to a witness that there was going to be a ‘big fire’ and ‘granddaddy wouldn’t want to see that place like that.’

The witness says Simpson had a drug problem and was possibly under the influence of bath salts at the time of the incident.

The structure was unoccupied.

Simpson was arrested on Saturday and facing charges of Arson.