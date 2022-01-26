FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people have been arrested on various charges after deputies responded to a shorts-fired call that lead to a high-speed chase.

OCSO says deputies responded to a call of shots being actively fired at cars on Bear Road around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night. Deputies spotted an orange Mitsubishi matching the description given fleeing the area and attempted a traffic stop on Rangeline Road. The Mitsubishi sped off and a 9mm handgun was tossed out of the window.

The Mitsubishi reached speeds of 110 miles per hour and drove into oncoming traffic as the car headed north toward Crestview. The car was stopped with spike strips and finished the chase South of Ferdon Boulevard.

Jamall Ferguson, 30, the driver, is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of people or property, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, and tampering with or destroying evidence. Martayvais Sorey, 28, a passenger, is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, and tampering with or destroying evidence. Da’vion Wingate, 19, another passenger is charged with an outstanding warrant of failure to appear for a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

A spent 9 mm shell casing was located on the car’s front passenger floor board. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this shooting you are asked to contact OCSO at 850-651-7400.