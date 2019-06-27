One dead in officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. — One person is dead in an overnight shooting involving Springfield police officers in Bay County.

It happened just after midnight Thursday on Bob Little Road.

According to Springfield police, officers responded to a disturbance after getting a 911 call. When they arrived, police say a woman was screaming for help.

Springfield police say Sgt. Kenneth Crawford, an 11 year veteran of SPD, opened the front door of the home where he heard the screams coming from. Police say as the door opened, a man in the apartment began to raise a semi automatic pistol at Crawford. Crawford then shot the male three times.

Based on Sgt. Crawford’s training and experience, he believed his life was endangered. Springfield Police Press Release

SPD says EMS tried to revive the male, but he died at the scene.

The man’s name has not yet been released, and Sgt. Crawford is on paid administrative leave until he is cleared for duty.