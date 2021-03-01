Sex predator on probation accused of molesting another victim

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local registered sexual predator was arrested again after a new victim came forward, Bay County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.

They added that a family member contacted the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in late February after becoming aware of the 9-year-old victim disclosing to a friend that they had been touched inappropriately by a neighborhood adult while playing with friends.

The adult was identified as Larry Eugene Amberson, 33, of Center Street, in Fountain, a registered sexual predator. The victim was interviewed by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and details of the molestation were provided, deputies wrote.

Contact was made with Amberson, who admitted to the allegations, they added. Amberson was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12 by an offender over the age of 18, a life felony, and violation of probation. Amberson was convicted of the same charge in 2011, but was out on probation, deputies wrote.