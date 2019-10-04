Santa Rosa Beach man sentenced to 15 years after molesting teen

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach man was sentenced Friday after being convicted of molesting a 14-year-old girl.

Juan Gerado Castor-Torres was sentenced to 15 years on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious battery. After his sentence, Castor-Torres will serve 10 years on sex offender probation.

Castor-Torres was arrested in April after the girl went to the Children’s Advocacy Center and disclosed the molestation.

Additionally, Castor-Torres was ordered to pay fines, court costs and restitution, have no contact with the victim and to register as a Sexual Offender.

