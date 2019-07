WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Samson man after an undercover sting and controlled buys.

Undercover narcotics deputies met with 28-year-old Stephen Peacock who suspected he was selling, in some cases, amounts exceeding 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Peacock was arrested Monday and has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and use of a communication device in the commission of a felony.