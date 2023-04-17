PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has learned that a teacher and softball coach at Rutherford High School was removed following an investigation into sexual harassment.

Brian Gautier was suspended without pay during a school board meeting last week. Superintendent Bill Husfelt also made it known that he would move forward with the process to fire Gautier.

At that time district officials declined to disclose what Gautier had allegedly done. News 13 filed public records request about the incident and received a letter mailed to Gautier from Holly Buchanan, the executive director of human resources for the district.

The letter states that a Title IX Final Determination was rendered on March 28 and that his “actions violated” school board policy. Buchanan does not describe Gautier’s alleged actions but does reference the policies requiring teachers to protect students from “conditions harmful to learning and/or to the student’s mental and/or physical health and/or safety.”

The letter then references that teachers shall not harass or discriminate against a student based on race, color, creed, religion, sex, age sexual orientation, or a host of other reasons.

The letter then defines sexual harassment as “unwelcome conduct determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the District’s education program or activity.”

The letter adds that the Title IX investigation will be reported to Florida’s Office of Professional Practices as required by law.

Bay District officials declined to release the investigative report itself citing an exemption in Florida’s public records law.

You can read the full letter below: