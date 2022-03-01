PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Questions remained after the sentencing of a Panama City businessman, accused of trying to pay an underage teen girl for sex.

Dwight Hicks was arrested last April. That’s when the man, who is in his 70s, discovered the 17-year old teen he had been texting was actually an undercover investigator. On Friday, Hicks pled no contest as part of a plea deal. He received no jail time. Instead, he was ordered to serve three years of probation. He also was not required to register as a sex offender.

He was ordered to “undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment as recommended at the direction of his probation officer.”

News 13 dug deeper into the sentence this week.

After he was arrested State Attorney Larry Basford was assigned to prosecute as he is for every criminal case in the 14th Judicial Circuit. Basford asked to be removed from the case citing conflict of interest and the appearance of impropriety. In a court filing, he described Hicks as a supporter and friend of the office for years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis transferred the case to 1st Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden. Madden’s office approved the plea deal. Her office issued a statement about the case Tuesday.

“Based upon the facts and circumstances, including the Defendant’s age and lack of prior record, both the Assistant State Attorney assigned to this case, who’s been with our office for over twenty-five years, as well as law enforcement believe the imposed sentence is appropriate,” said Frederick V. Longmire, Director of Public Relations and Professional Development.

News 13 also reached out to Hicks’ attorney, Waylon Graham. He declined to comment.

