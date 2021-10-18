Porn star sentenced in Holmes County murder case

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former porn star has been charged and sentenced in a murder case that took place in Holmes County last year.

24-year-old Lauren Wambles, also known as Aubrey Gold in the adult film industry, pled no contest to a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm.

Her charge was in connection to the death of Raul Ambriz Guillen on July 4, 2020. He was shot in the back of his head and buried in a secluded area in Holmes County.

Co-defendant Jeremie Odell Peters was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm, along with conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness on June 24.

William Shane Parker is awaiting trial in the case. He was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

State Attorney Larry Basford said Wambles testified against Peters during his trial, and she agreed to do the same during Parker’s trial.

Wambles was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of felony probation after release.