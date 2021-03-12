Police: Suspect tried to stab woman and her dog

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Greenwood man tried to stab a woman and her dog during a burglary, according to Sneads Police.

Officers wrote that 36-year-old Edric Smith forced his way into the Hatton House and during the altercation, he pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the victim and her dog, police wrote in a news release.

Once police were notified, Smith ran away from the apartment complex. Officers were unable to immediately locate and arrest Smith after the incident.

But on Friday, investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Smith. A search began in the area where Smith was believed to be staying and officers spotted him walking on the side of the roadway and were able to arrest him.

Smith is charged with burglary with assault or battery, cruelty to animals, and petit theft.