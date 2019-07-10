Bank robbery suspect caught

UPDATE 1:58 P.M. – Police sources say the suspect was caught in Callaway Wednesday afternoon.

Panama City Beach officials say the car the suspect used was also stolen and they’re working to determine if more than one person was involved in the robbery.

Stay with News 13 as we continue to gather more information.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday bank robbery.

The First Federal Bank of Florida posted a note on its door saying they were closed due to an emergency.

Officials said they believe they found the suspect’s car in the Springfield area. A heavy police presence was in the area searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

Bay District Schools tweeted that Rutherford High School is on a soft lockdown while police search the area near the school.

All students are safe. Rutherford is on a soft lock down due to a robbery suspect in the area. Law enforcement are searching the area close to campus. @BDS_Supt — Bay District Schools (@BayDistSchools) July 10, 2019

Stay with News 13 for updates.