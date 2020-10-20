Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Police say PC man sexually battered a woman with down syndrome

Michael Kaufman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man sexually abused a woman with down syndrome even though she repeatedly told him to stop, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Michael Gus Kaufamn, 56, abused the victim at a home on Frankford Avenue in March of 2019.

Police wrote that the victim’s roommate witnessed the encounter and the victim told them about the abuse. The victim said Kaufman instructed her not to tell anyone about the incident, the report states.

Court records show Kaufman is awaiting trial in the case. A pre-trial hearing set for December.

