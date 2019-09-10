Police say: Panama City woman reportedly fractures child’s bone

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 49-year-old woman was arrested after police say she abused a child she was baby-sitting.

Panama City officers say Melita McGee abused the child and caused a transverse fracture on its left femur.

Courtesy: Bay County Jail

The child was seen by medical professionals at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and deemed the injuries were intentional and consistent with physical abuse.

Police say they made contact with McGee who said she was consuming alcohol while babysitting the victim during a 12-hour period but denied harming the child.

During the time of the incident, police say no one else was assisting in the care of the child.

McGee was arrested on September 6 and charged with aggravated child abuse.

She appeared in court on Monday and given a $75,000 dollar bond.