Police release description of suspect in Monday night murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police officers have released more information about a Monday night murder.

Officers found 18-year-old Larry Thomas Hill III dead from a gunshot wound behind the Wendy’s near Joan Avenue and Thomas Drive .

On Friday, police released a description of the suspect. He is described as a white male, about 6′ feet tall with a thin build and a ‘man bun.’ They say he was wearing a light-colored shirt, basketball shorts and carrying a backpack.

They also say the suspect walks in a ‘distinct manner.’

The suspect was also with a woman described as having a darker complexion, shoulder-length straight hair, and a thin build.

Police say the two left the area after the shooting on foot in the westbound direction.

Police released a video to News 13 showing the two individuals.

Anyone with any information on this murder is asked to call Panama City Beach Police at (850)233-5000 or CrimeStoppers at (850)785-8477.