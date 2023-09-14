PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola mother is in jail and is accused leaving her six kids home in deplorable conditions with no food or running water.

Shiesha Knight, 30, is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

An anonymous tip led deputies to her house. They found a babysitter there with the children. Deputies said there were maggots, roaches, rotten food, trash and human feces throughout the home.

One child was reportedly in and out of consciousness and had to be taken to the hospital where they tested positive for THC.

The Florida Department of Children and Families relocated the children and code enforcement condemned the house.

Knight is in the Escambia County Jail with a $30,000 bond.