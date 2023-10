PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A judge sentenced a Pensacola man to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting a child.

In July, a jury found 21-year-old Joseph Anady guilty of sexual assault and child molestation.

The victim was a 7-year-old girl. She told investigators the man sexually assaulted her several times in 2021 and 2022.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: