Pennsylvania woman facing charges in Pitt County for defrauding man after saying she was in military, needed money

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pennsylvania woman who made a connection with a man in Pitt County on a dating website has been charged with defrauding him, claiming she was a member of the military.

On Jan. 29, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud by someone posing as a member of the military. The victim said he met a woman on an online dating site who eventually claimed to need financial assistance to ship her belongings back from overseas.

The victim provided $7,500.

The investigation determined the woman was using a fake name. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Jo Ann Burkey, 63, of Greensburg, Pa. She surrendered to detectives on Thursday at the Pitt County Detention Center, where she was charged with the following crimes.

Accessing a Computer to Defraud or Obtain Property

Obtain Property by False Pretense

Attempt to Obtain Property by False Pretense

Burkey was released after posting a $25,000 unsecured bond.