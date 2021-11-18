PCPD seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl from local motel

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A suspicious vehicle, a parked vehicle crash, and a search warrant at a local motel lead to multiple arrests and 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Officers with the PCPD Street Crimes Unit saw a suspicious vehicle in St. Andrews on Tuesday night. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle quickly sped away and turned into an apartment complex, hitting a parked vehicle.

According to PCPD, the driver fled on foot, but was captured after a short pursuit.

Robert Demond King, 41, was charged with fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with license suspended or revoked, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest without violence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Emanuel Davonte Yarbrough, 33, was charged with sale of marijuana, trafficking in fentanyl (more than 28 grams), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of Adderall with intent to distribute and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toshiana Shane Johnson, 28, was charged with the sale of marijuana, trafficking in fentanyl

(more than 28 grams), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam

with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of

Adderall with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The following items were seized: 50.1 grams of fentanyl (184 pressed pills), 273.3 grams of marijuana

9.1 grams of cocaine, 52 Alprazolam pills, 43 Oxycodone 10mg pills, 19 Oxycodone 30mg pills, 19 Adderall pills, and $1,448 in cash.

The 50 grams of fentanyl equates to 25,000 lethal doses of the dangerous drug.

The trafficking weight of fentanyl seized in this case carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in

prison and a $500,000 fine, according to PCPD.

Anyone that has information about this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.