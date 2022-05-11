PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department said a Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after speeding away from officers on Wednesday.

PCPD said 21-year-old Ulrick Bradley committed a traffic offense near Beach Drive, and before officers had a chance to pull him over, he turned the corner and sped off.

Bradley then reportedly crashed at the intersection of Beach Drive and Frankford Avenue, then took off on foot.

Officers later caught Bradley and then found 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon in his car.

Bradley was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and a firearm, and intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail Wednesday afternoon.