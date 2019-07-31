PCPD: Man tried to set hospital on fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officers with the Panama City Police department say a local man is now behind bars and facing charges of arson.

On Tuesday, Javier Maldonado went to the Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital voluntarily with police.

Javier Maldonado

According to the police report, Maldonado was checking into the facility and given paperwork to fill out.

That’s when police say he set the clipboard and papers on fire with a lighter. Maldonado reportedly also placed magazines on top of the fire.

Maldonado allegedly told officers he set the fire and was aware people were inside the building.

He is facing charges of arson of an occupied structure.

Maldonado appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $3,500 dollars.