PCPD make arrest in armed robbery case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have announced an arrest in connection to an armed robbery with a firearm.

According to police, on February 2, 2020 they responded to an armed robbery in the 600 block of Bay Avenue.

Officers say over the course of the investigation they identified Daon Rykeem Gipson as a suspect.

On Thursday the U.S. Marshall Task Force located Gipson and placed him under arrest.

Gipson is also charged with resisting officers without violence and tampering with evidence.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112, or report their tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.