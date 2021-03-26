PCPD: Armed robbery suspect arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Officers with the Panama City Police Department arrested an armed robbery

suspect overnight, police wrote in a news release.

Thomas Lundberg was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery in connection to an

incident at the Hop and Pop gas station on E. 5th Street.

Thomas Lundberg

The Panama City Police Department is still asking that a potential witness to the crime to come forward and provide information.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.