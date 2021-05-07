PCBPD opens multiple disorderly conduct investigations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While increased tourism was great for business in 2021, it presented some challenges for local law enforcement.

Panama City Beach Police are opening two separate investigations into altercations caught on video and shared on social media back in April.

The first incident happened on April 25 in the area of Long Beach Plaza of Front Beach Road, across the street from Circle K. Officers are now looking for Qwashunda Sanders and Rashad Glasper, both of Wetumpka, Alabama, in connection to that fight. Arrest warrants for disorderly conduct have been obtained for both.

Additionally, warrants have been issued for Michael Carmoega Jr., Cody Taylor, and Bryan Taylor, all from Georgia for a fight after a minor traffic crash during Thunder Beach.

If you have any information in these cases, call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 233-5000 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.