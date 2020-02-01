PCBPD investigating home invasion on Front Beach Road; armed suspect still at large

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are searching for an armed suspect that was reportedly involved in a home invasion on Front Beach Road on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:00 p.m.

Once on the scene, police spoke with the victim who says she returned to her home to find an intruder standing inside the kitchen of her rental property.

She told police that she had been out of town for the last several days.

Then, officers said the suspect choked the victim, stole items out of the property and left the scene going an unknown direction in the victim’s tan or brown colored 2016 Subaru Outback.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

According to PCBPD, the suspect is a white male who may be in his 30s. He was reported to have been 5’10”, with short or balding hair with tattoos on both arms.

He is believed to have been in the Pier Park area over the last several days and may have been previously spotted in the area riding around on the victim’s orange bicycle, which he may have stolen earlier in the week.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and PCBPD officers said anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to call their office at (850) 233-5000.