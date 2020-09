PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Douglasville, Ga. man shot and killed his girlfriend while the two were staying at a Panama City Beach condo, police wrote in a news release.

Detectives wrote that Spencer Chase Pruitt, shot the 19-year-old victim in the neck at about 3 a.m. in a condo on Thomas Drive. She later died from her injuries in a local hospital.

Investigators wrote that they interviewed witnesses and Pruitt and then arrested and charged Pruitt with manslaughter.