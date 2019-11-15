Parents charged with neglect after reporting missing child

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Two parents are facing a neglect charge after their daughter was reported missing and deputies found filthy living conditions inside the home.

The child was reported missing Thursday. When deputies went to the child’s home, they found the floors covered in dog feces, urine and garbage. While looking in a closet for the child, several live rats fell out of the ceiling.

After searching the home and not finding the child inside, deputies began searching outside. Within 20 minutes of the call about the missing child, she was located with a drone. She was trapped in a heavily wooded area wet, muddy and with no shoes or socks.

Sabrina Berry and Marcus Howard were arrested.





Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith talked about the search for the child on Facebook Friday morning.