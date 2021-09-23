Panama City woman caught selling dead roommate’s personal belongings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Panama City woman, who is also a convicted felon, was charged with stealing and reselling some of her deceased roommate’s belongings.

The Panama City Police Department said a woman claimed her late father’s fishing rod was pawned, and detectives led it back to the man’s former roommate, 47-year-old Dawn Ellen Shanahan, as a potential suspect.

Detectives found that Shanahan sold four guns and almost 300 rounds of ammunition, none of which reportedly belonged to her, for $500.

Reports said Shanahan was not listed in the man’s will and that she had no right to his property.

Shanahan was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm and dealing in stolen property. She has been booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the PCPD at 850-872-3100.

