Panama City Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Panama City Police are currently looking for a suspect responsible for committing an armed robbery at the Fresh Scent Coin Laundry off MLK Jr. Blvd and 17th St.

Police responded to a call around 7 o’clock this morning, with reports that a black man wearing all black and a white facial covering approached the laundromat with a firearm and demanded money.

Police said there was a struggle with store clerk and the suspect, but the suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of money, and no one was hurt in the incident.





Police are currently looking for the suspect who was last seen running southbound on the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are using K-9s to track the individual. Police say he is a black man in his 30s-40s, has short black hair, is approximately 210 pounds and walks with a limp. He is wearing all black with a white facial covering.

“If someone sees someone matching the description they can call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through our tip 411 program or we have Facebook and Twitter and they can reach out to us that way,” said Corporal Kristain Shaw with the Panama City Police.