Panama City Police searching for robbery suspects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

Police say the robbery happened early Monday morning at the Beeline store on Stanford Road.

The suspects are described as two black males. One male was wearing a black hoodie and hockey mask. The other was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, red beanie and gray material covering his face.

Both males were armed with handguns according to police.

The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at (850)872-3100 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (850)785-TIPS (8477).