PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is on the lookout for a burglary suspect.

Joseph Arnold Griffin, 49, reportedly robbed a business on 11th Street last weekend. Investigators said he broke in and stole around 50 packs of Newport cigarettes.

A warrant was issued for Griffin’s arrest on charges of burglary of a structure with over $1,000 in damage, throwing a deadly missile into a building, possession of a burglary tool, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and grand theft.

PCPD asks anyone with information about this case to call the department at (850) 872-3100. You can also report anonymously on the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.