Panama City Police looking for person of interest in stabbing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are looking for a person of interest in a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say it took place in the 2900 block of East 6th Court. PCPD are on the lookout for 18-year-old Lamar Sessions who is a black male, around 5’8″, 175 pounds with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and red jogging pants, traveling on a blue beach cruiser bicycle with a basket.

Sessions is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him call 911 or if you have information on his whereabouts you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 785-TIPS.

